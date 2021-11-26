New Fish Stripes Podcast
- Unsurprisingly, Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs hears that the Marlins have made attempts to trade for catchers and center fielders. He adds that there’s the potential for them to make a deal addressing those positions prior to next week’s anticipated lockout.
- Marlins great Juan Pierre is the new manager of the Parkland Pokers travel baseball team for children ages 10 and under! Tryouts are being held in December at Pine Trails Field. Email pierreparklandpokers@gmail.com to register.
- Marlins draft pick Tanner Allen was honored at the Egg Bowl (Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State college football rivalry game) for his contributions to winning the 2021 College World Series title.
