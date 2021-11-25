- Veteran beat reporter Joe Frisaro notes that the Marlins have made big moves on Thanksgiving in the past, though it’s unlikely that history repeats itself this time around.
- Jesús Luzardo reflected on all the “ups and downs” of his 2021 season with Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
- For the right price, our own Louis Addeo-Weiss likes Mark Melancon as an option for solidifying the back end of the Marlins bullpen.
- Jesús Sánchez enters the day tied for third in the Dominican Winter League batting title race (.333) and second among all qualifiers with a .909 OPS.
- Several of my staffers had a mini meet-up at Wednesday’s Panthers game. Marlins free agent target Nick Castellanos was spotted in attendance as well.
Offishial news, 11/25/21: Happy Thanksgiving!
The latest Miami Marlins coverage on this happy holiday.
