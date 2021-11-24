- “Miniscule” details still need to be ironed out between Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins, Craig Mish reports on Swings and Mishes. The expectation is they’ll be able to finalize his extension within the next week.
- While the Alcantara news is a big move in the Marlins community, it’s being drowned out nationally by Wander Franco’s gargantuan 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays. The notoriously thrifty franchise is making an unprecedented commitment to a player with such little MLB service time. Franco was baseball’s consensus No. 1 prospect prior to his debut this season.
- Steven Matz will sign with the Cardinals for a four-year, $44 million guarantee and Kendall Graveman is going to the White Sox (three years, $24 million).
- Participating in The Chris Rose Rotation’s free agency draft, Miguel Rojas stumped for World Series champ Jorge Soler to sign with the Marlins. Soler has had an uneven big league career, mashing 48 home runs for the Royals in 2019 with a 136 wRC+ and thriving in a small sample with the Braves (132 wRC+), but performing at approximately replacement level during his other seasons. Rojas is understandably enamored with his power potential and notes that Soler makes his offseason home in Miami.
- MLB’s non-tender deadline, previously scheduled for December 2, has been moved up to Tuesday, November 30 to ensure it’s unaffected by the league’s likely lockout (and transaction freeze). Jorge Alfaro is the Marlins’ most obvious non-tender candidate, followed by Lewis Brinson. Interesting decisions upcoming on Jesús Aguilar due to his anticipated big pay raise and Jon Berti due to the post-concussion symptoms that derailed his 2021 season.
