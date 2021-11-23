New Fish Stripes Podcasts
- You didn’t dream it: Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins are on the verge of completing a five-year extension. The $55-plus million guarantee will be the third-largest investment that this franchise has ever made in a pitcher, trailing only the Wei-Yin Chen and Mark Buehrle free agent deals. Alcantara, if he remains in Miami for the full duration of the contract (and avoids severe injury), would become the first-ever pitcher to spend nine major league seasons with the Marlins.
- Before news broke Monday morning, I made the case for locking in Alcantara as soon as possible.
- Get your day started with Big Fish Small Pod and The Offishial Show podcast episodes, then join us for Fish Stripes LIVE! The livestream begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on our YouTube, Twitter and Twitch accounts.
- The stream’s special guest will be Peter Pratt, host of Fish Across the Pond and Locked On Marlins. Check out his Alcantara reaction with Shaun Barrett on Monday’s FATP.
- Craig Mish, who had the scoop on the pending extension, promises a new Swings and Mishes episode later this morning.
- Elsewhere in Major League Baseball, free agents Anthony DeSclafani (Giants) and Aaron Loup (Angels) inked multi-year deals. Alex Wood is nearing his own agreement with the Giants and Steven Matz is likely to select his new team this week. Sandy León signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Guardians while Harold Ramirez was traded from the Guardians to the Cubs.
- Trevor Rogers shows us a slice of his life back in New Mexico.
Loading comments...