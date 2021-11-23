Continuing a tradition from recent years, Fish Stripes will be providing weekly updates about Marlins who are actively playing/training during the offseason. At FishStripes.com/offseason, you can find stats, highlights and (small sample size) analysis. These articles will typically drop on Tuesdays.

Arizona Fall League (AFL)

Final 2021 season stats for Marlins players excluding AFL Fall Stars Game and Championship Game

C Will Banfield —46 PA, .231/.326/.359, 1 HR, 5 BB, 7 K

—46 PA, .231/.326/.359, 1 HR, 5 BB, 7 K OF JJ Bleday—115 PA, .316/.435/.600, 5 HR, 20 BB, 23 K

To put the stats above in further context, AFL batters collectively had a .263/.369/.417 slash line and pitchers combined for a 5.66 earned run average. Very high-scoring run environment, though things calmed down a bit during the final week.

JJ Bleday was a big winner in the desert, restoring his prospect hype with great batted ball quality en route to co-Hitter of the Year honors. Troy Johnston missed an opportunity to legitimize his MiLB breakout, going 18 games without a homer, and Evan Fitterer finished with just 37 1⁄ 3 professional innings thrown in 2021 due to another injury.

Next week, I will update my Marlins Top 30 prospects list to account for AFL performance.

Liga Dominicana (LIDOM)

Active Marlins

OF Bryan De La Cruz —34 PA, .303/.324/.485, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

—34 PA, .303/.324/.485, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K INF Joe Dunand—35 PA, .219/.286/.281, 0 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

RHP Cody Mincey—2.2 IP, 10.13 ERA, 0 HR, 2 BB, 3 K, 2.25 WHIP

OF Jesús Sánchez—56 PA, .292/.393/.396, 0 HR, 8 BB, 12 K

It's November 21 and Bryan De La Cruz is still raking pic.twitter.com/e3IiTrEYsW — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) November 21, 2021

Yan was drafted by Toros del Este earlier this year, but a source confirms to Fish Stripes that he’ll forgo the LIDOM season in order to rest.

De La Cruz continues to play exclusively in center field. Sánchez has reached base safely in all 12 of his appearances. As a reminder, this league is especially pitcher-friendly. To have De La Cruz and Sánchez hovering around an .800 OPS makes them significantly above average.

Yasiel Puig is expected to be activated by the Toros today. Hopefully, they’ll slot him in at left field and designated hitter, causing no disruption to the young Marlins outfielders.

Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente (LBPRC)

Active Marlins

C/1B Jan Mercado—41 PA, .156/.341/.250, 0 HR, 7 BB, 11 K

Mercado has caught five baserunners attempting to steal against him in 13 attempts (38.5 CS%). Unfortunately, his RA12 team is Puerto Rico’s weakest link, having lost eight consecutive games.

Mexican Pacific Winter League (LMP)

Active Marlins

Santiago Chávez—74 PA, .258/.310/.288, 0 HR, 4 BB, 13 K

Chávez’s defense behind the plate has been even more impressive than Mercado’s: 10-of-22 caught stealing (45.5 CS%) with zero errors or passed balls.