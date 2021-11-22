Marlins, Sandy Alcantara finalizing 5-year contract extension

Only half an hour after I published a detailed piece urging the Marlins to extend Sandy Alcantara, Craig Mish broke the news Monday morning that they are nearing an agreement that will keep him in Miami through at least the 2026 season.

Miami Marlins are closing in on a 5 year contract extension with Pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Deal per sources will be North of 55 million dollars guaranteed. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) November 22, 2021

Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that they struck a deal the day after Alcantara excitedly posted on Instagram. Also, it’s the 22nd day of the month, which happens to be his uniform number.

I don’t have much to add beyond what was already expressed in that article. I called for the All-Star right-hander to earn $58 million over the next five years (2022-2026), and according to Mish, he’ll settle for just a couple million bucks shy of that.

Recent deals signed by other prominent MLB starting pitchers suggest that Alcantara could’ve gotten even more length, but assuming no club options are tacked on to the end of this, he can test the open market at age 31 and truly cash in.

If not for the extension, Alcantara was entering his first year of arbitration eligibility. He lacked the leverage to earn anywhere near his market value, so expect this deal’s structure to be significantly backloaded.

Prior to this, the largest commitment that the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter ownership group had ever made to an individual player was $17.5 million over two years for free agent Corey Dickerson. With minimal guaranteed deals on their payroll for 2022 and beyond, the timing was appropriate to step up and lock in their durable ace.

Originally acquired from St. Louis in the December 2017 Marcell Ozuna trade, Alcantara can become the first pitcher in history to spend nine major league seasons with the Marlins. A fanbase starved for roster continuity will be thrilled.

From here, most of the Marlins’ offseason activity should be dedicated to upgrading their offense.