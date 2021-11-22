- The latest Marlins transactions as reflected in our offseason roster tracker: recently DFA’d Brian Miller cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A. The former 36th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, Miller’s hitting struggles in the upper minors must’ve deterred teams from taking a flier on him. Miami’s 40-man roster remains unchanged after declining to protect any new prospects. That means Griffin Conine and Bryson Brigman (among others) are eligible to be pried away from them in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.
- The Mesa Solar Sox, who got contributions from nine Marlins prospects, are the 2021 Arizona Fall League champions. JJ Bleday received the AFL’s co-Hitter of the Year award. Bleday slashed .316/.435/.600 in 24 regular season games and shined especially bright during the Fall Stars and Championship games (3-for-6, HR, 5 RBI).
- Ten days aways from an expected MLB lockout, Derek Jeter and Kim Ng insists it’s all “business as usual” for the Marlins front office (via Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald).
- Mike Petriello of MLB.com identifies Twins catcher Mitch Garver as an ideal trade target for the Marlins.
- Petriello’s colleagues at MLB Pipeline like Edward Cabrera as the Marlins’ top 2022 NL Rookie of the Year candidate.
- Japanese star outfielder Seiya Suzuki will be posted for MLB teams this morning. It’d be surprising if the Marlins didn’t at least kick the tires on him—they have already expressed various levels of interest in fellow outfielders Starling Marte, Nick Castellanos and Avisaíl García.
- Marlins MiLB starting pitchers collectively had a great season, according to Matt Collier’s evaluation system which attempts to strip away all fielding and ballpark factors.
- The music video for Anuel AA new song “Súbelo” was shot at LoanDepot Park! Miguel Rojas and Robinson Canó are shown turning a double play. Víctor Mesa Jr. was also on location during the filming.
Filed under:
Offishial news, 11/22/21: Fall league champs; Seiya Suzuki; as seen in “Súbelo”
Miami Marlins coverage entering the last “normal” full week until an expected MLB lockout.
Loading comments...