Offishial news, 11/19/21: Rule 5 protections, Thanksgiving Distribution on deck

The latest Miami Marlins coverage ahead of tonight’s prospect protection deadline.

By Ely Sussman
Griffin Conine warming up for a game with the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos Courtesy of Pensacola Blue Wahoos
  • Happy prospect protection day. The Marlins have until tonight to make decisions on Rule 5 draft-eligible players. Placing any of them on their 40-man roster would protect them from the draft’s major league phase, though most of them will go on the Triple-A restricted list, keeping them out of the minor league phase. There are 36 total Marlins who qualify, according to Roster Resource.
  • The most prominent of those names is power-hitting outfielder Griffin Conine. MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola has a new piece on his career progress.
  • De Nicola was this week’s Fish Stripes LIVE guest! Rewatch the show here. In this segment, she explains why she voted for Jonathan India over Trevor Rogers for NL Rookie of the Year.

