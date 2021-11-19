- Happy prospect protection day. The Marlins have until tonight to make decisions on Rule 5 draft-eligible players. Placing any of them on their 40-man roster would protect them from the draft’s major league phase, though most of them will go on the Triple-A restricted list, keeping them out of the minor league phase. There are 36 total Marlins who qualify, according to Roster Resource.
- The most prominent of those names is power-hitting outfielder Griffin Conine. MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola has a new piece on his career progress.
- De Nicola was this week’s Fish Stripes LIVE guest! Rewatch the show here. In this segment, she explains why she voted for Jonathan India over Trevor Rogers for NL Rookie of the Year.
- Man On 2nd had a good conversation with De Nicola, too.
- Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton and Ethan Budowsky discussed the Marlins’ top offseason targets.
- MLB Network’s Jon Morosi is the latest reporter to link the Marlins to free agent Nick Castellanos. Castellanos, being a Scott Boras client, is highly unlikely to sign prior to the league’s impending lockout (Boras is notoriously patient).
- Louis Addeo-Weiss is somewhat intrigued by Michael Pineda as a free agent target.
- Louis Head revamped his slider to turn himself into an effective big leaguer, writes Jake Mailhot of FanGraphs.
- MLB owners announced their “all-encompassing” plan to provide housing assistance for Marlins minor leaguers.
- Bruce Sherman, Derek Jeter, Sandy Alcantara and Jesús Luzardo will be serving the community—and available to the media—at this afternoon’s Home Plate Meals Thanksgiving Distribution in LoanDepot Park’s Humana parking lot.
- The Marlins Holiday Bundle, which includes tickets to three games during the 2022 regular season and a Legacy-themed cafecito cup set, is available through January 6.
Loading comments...