Predicting 2021-22 Marlins free agent signings

MLB free agency is underway. The 2021-22 class has a great blend of upside and depth, and the Marlins are already being linked to several of its key players. The general expectation is that the Fish will complete much of their offseason shopping—likely the majority—via trade, but with minimal existing payroll commitments and an urgency to improve, FAs are certain to be part of their plan.

I’ve aggregated predictions from across the internet regarding who the Marlins will sign this winter. Most of the respondents specified contract years and guaranteed dollar amounts. Experts, idiots (I say that affectionately) and everybody in between is represented.

If you’re reading this article and would like to be included too, comment below before 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday!

The most frequently mentioned player so far has been Nick Castellanos, followed by Raisel Iglesias, Yan Gomes and Chris Taylor.

Ely Sussman, Fish Stripes: Kenley Jansen (3/$34M), Andrew McCutchen (2/$10M), Asdrúbal Cabrera (1/$1.75M)

Isaac Azout, Fish Stripes: Nick Castellanos (4/$82M) or Avisaíl García (2/$36M plus club option), Raisel Iglesias (3/$34M), Yan Gomes (1/$9M)

Kevin Barral, Fish Stripes: Nick Castellanos (4/$85M), Raisel Iglesias (2/$20M), Mark Canha (1/$10M), Yan Gomes (1/$7M)

Noah Berger, Fish Stripes: Nick Castellanos (4/$80M), Raisel Iglesias (3/$35M), Yan Gomes (2/$20M)

Daniel Rodriguez, Fish Stripes: Nick Castellanos (4/$88M), Mark Canha (2/$20M), Andrew Chafin (2/$14M), Joe Kelly (2/$14M)

Louis Addeo-Weiss, Fish Stripes: Nick Castellanos (4/$82.5M with opt-out after ‘23), Starling Marte (4/$75M), Raisel Iglesias (3/$54M), Yan Gomes (2/$12M)

Tim Dierkes, MLB Trade Rumors: Chris Taylor (4/$64M), Anthony Rizzo (3/$45M)

Steve Adams, MLB Trade Rumors: Avisaíl García (3/$36M)

Anthony Franco, MLB Trade Rumors: Jorge Soler (3/$36M)

Ken Davidoff, New York Post: Seiya Suzuki (3/$21M plus posting fee), Brett Gardner (1/$4M)

@BjOjulari, Twitter: Yan Gomes (2/$10M), Jake Marisnick (1/$3M)

@Erik_C16, Twitter: Javier Báez (5/$115M), Kyle Schwarber (3/$45M), Raisel Iglesias (3/$33M)

@Ginger_taco, Twitter: Odúbel Herrera (2/$10M)

@JamieRo85131208, Twitter: Chris Taylor (5/$85M)

@joefranks86, Twitter: Mark Canha (4/$40M), Avisaíl García (3/$30M), Andrew Knapp/Manny Piña (2/$8-10M), Hansel Robles (1/$5M), Nick Wittgren (1/$2.2M)

@jroberto245, Twitter: Nick Castellanos (5/$125M), Starling Marte (4/$48M), Raisel Iglesias (3/$35M)

@KevJ2580, Twitter: Marcus Semien (5/$120M), Chris Taylor (3/$45M), Joe Kelly (2/$17M)

@ligesux, Twitter: Nick Castellanos (4/$100M), Roberto Pérez (2/$5M), Keone Kela (1/$2M)

@magic78723728, Twitter: Nick Castellanos (4/$135M)

@MarioManuelMo10, Twitter: Chris Taylor (3/$42M), Eddie Rosario (2/$20M), Eduardo Escobar (2/$16M), Mark Melancon (2/$13M), Corey Knebel (2/$10M), Aaron Loup (2/$10M)

@miasportsminute, Twitter: Chris Taylor (3/$48M plus club option), Jorge Soler (2/$25M), Raisel Iglesias (“more money than he is worth”)

@mpicardi, Twitter: Nick Castellanos (4/$90M), Raisel Iglesias (4/$38M), Eduardo Escobar (3/$27M), Andrew Chafin (2/$7M), Brad Boxberger (2/$3M)

@Noahdevine, Twitter: Carlos Correa (8/$250M), Starling Marte (3/$45M), Corey Knebel (2/$12M+), Brad Hand (1/$3M plus incentives)

@Sevento17, Twitter: Michael Conforto (4/$95M), Eduardo Escobar (2/$22M), Joe Kelly (2/$12M), Corey Knebel (2/$10M)

@SkepticFishFan, Twitter: Tommy Pham (2/$22M), Yan Gomes (2/$10M)

@Tally__Drake, Twitter: Michael Conforto (3/$42.5M)

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: Nick Castellanos

Jon Becker, Roster Resource: Seiya Suzuki

@MC_Baseball10, Twitter: Raisel Iglesias (3 years), Starling Marte (3 years)