Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral welcome Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase! This episode’s topics include recent starting pitcher contracts and how they affect Sandy Alcantara, free agent targets like Avisaíl García, Starling Marte and Nick Castellanos, potential Blue Jays trades that would upgrade Miami’s catching situation, the acquisition of Louis Head from Tampa Bay, and debating whether to go for Willson Contreras now or wait a year.

Wednesday night, MLB Network revealed Corbin Burnes as the winner of the 2021 National League Cy Young award. Álvarez was among the 30 Baseball Writers’ Association of America writers who participated in the voting.

Here’s his ballot:

Zack Wheeler Corbin Burnes Max Scherzer Walker Buehler Brandon Woodruff

