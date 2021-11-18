 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Fish Stripes Unfiltered Episode 6: Marlins Get Head, Still Need Bats

Isaac and Kevin weigh in on the latest Marlins rumors with special guest Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase.

By kevin_barral and Isaac Azout
Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral welcome Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase! This episode’s topics include recent starting pitcher contracts and how they affect Sandy Alcantara, free agent targets like Avisaíl García, Starling Marte and Nick Castellanos, potential Blue Jays trades that would upgrade Miami’s catching situation, the acquisition of Louis Head from Tampa Bay, and debating whether to go for Willson Contreras now or wait a year.

Enjoy Episode 6!

Wednesday night, MLB Network revealed Corbin Burnes as the winner of the 2021 National League Cy Young award. Álvarez was among the 30 Baseball Writers’ Association of America writers who participated in the voting.

Here’s his ballot:

  1. Zack Wheeler
  2. Corbin Burnes
  3. Max Scherzer
  4. Walker Buehler
  5. Brandon Woodruff

Follow Fish Stripes (@fishstripes), Daniel (@DanielAlvarezEE), Isaac (@IsaacAzout) and Kevin (@kevin_barral) on Twitter. Full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.

