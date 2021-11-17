- What’s new in MLB free agency: Noah Syndergaard got a one-year, $21 million deal from the Angels. Syndergaard made just two abbreviated starts for the Mets at the end of 2021 after missing the previous season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Players like Syndergaard who received qualifying offers from their former teams have until today to decide whether to accept it.
- The Marlins and Sandy Alcantara are currently “at a stalemate” in their contract extension negotiations, per Craig Mish. José Berríos getting a whopping seven years and $131 million from the Blue Jays should only bolster Alcantara’s stance. I’ll discuss this further in an upcoming article.
- Alcantara made it on the 2021 All-MLB ballot. Vote for him daily between now and the 5:00 p.m. ET November 19 deadline.
- As if the Starling Marte market wasn’t crowded enough already, the Rangers have now jumped into the fray.
- MLB.com Marlins beat reporter Christina De Nicola makes her Fish Stripes LIVE debut tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET! Streaming on YouTube, Twitter and Twitch.
- Here is my latest batch of fall/winter league updates.
- Listen to the new Fish Bytes episode with Jordan McPherson and the return of Fish Bros with William Blas, Christian Pupo and Josean Santos.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. was on hand in LA for the BaseballGenerations All-Star Game and showed out in batting practice. He also made a donation to their foundation, which provides resources, equipment and opportunities to make baseball accessible to all youth.
- Max Rieper of Royals Review proposes a blockbuster trade that would send Pablo López to KC.
Loading comments...