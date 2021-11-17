 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Offishial news, 11/17/21: Alcantara extension talks stalled; Fish Stripes LIVE; Jazz in LA

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through hump day.

By Ely Sussman
@baseballgenerations/Instagram
  • What’s new in MLB free agency: Noah Syndergaard got a one-year, $21 million deal from the Angels. Syndergaard made just two abbreviated starts for the Mets at the end of 2021 after missing the previous season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Players like Syndergaard who received qualifying offers from their former teams have until today to decide whether to accept it.
  • The Marlins and Sandy Alcantara are currently “at a stalemate” in their contract extension negotiations, per Craig Mish. José Berríos getting a whopping seven years and $131 million from the Blue Jays should only bolster Alcantara’s stance. I’ll discuss this further in an upcoming article.
  • Alcantara made it on the 2021 All-MLB ballot. Vote for him daily between now and the 5:00 p.m. ET November 19 deadline.
  • As if the Starling Marte market wasn’t crowded enough already, the Rangers have now jumped into the fray.
  • MLB.com Marlins beat reporter Christina De Nicola makes her Fish Stripes LIVE debut tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET! Streaming on YouTube, Twitter and Twitch.

ExoGun DreamPro Massager

  • $152
  • $599
  • 75% off

Treat yourself with the percussion therapy device trusted by pros worldwide. Use discount code FISHSTRIPES for a 10% OFF sitewide discount!

The most powerful and versatile handheld percussion massage device for high impact recovery and low impact deep tissue massage.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...