- The Mets are on the verge of hiring Billy Eppler as their next general manager. Eppler worked in the Yankees organization from 2004-2015, spanning more than half of Derek Jeter’s MLB playing career and overlapping with several other ex-Yanks who now hold power with the Marlins.
- The Marlins’ High-A affiliate has rebranded from the Beloit Snappers to the Beloit Sky Carp. I had a 1-on-1 with owner Quint Studer about the process and much more.
- It was almost unanimous in the eyes of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America: Trevor Rogers was the second-best rookie in the National League this season, finishing behind Jonathan India of the Reds in 2021 NL ROY voting. There were 30 writers who submitted ballots, two from each of the NL markets. Rogers’ lone first-place vote came from Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs (who ironically belongs to the BBWAA’s Cincinnati chapter). Nine total players were named on ballots, but no love for Jazz Chisholm Jr. despite his occasional flashes of brilliance.
- MLB free agency is very much underway. Monday’s signings: Eduardo Rodríguez to the Tigers (five years, $77 million) and Manny Piña to the Braves (two years, $8 million plus club option). The Piña news leaves Yan Gomes as the undisputed best catcher on the FA market.
- The Hiroshima Carp will make star outfielder Seiya Suzuki available to MLB teams through the posting system, reports The Japan Times. He’s expected to command a substantial multi-year deal (median contract estimate of four years and $46 million).
- Swimming Upstream catches up with Pensacola Blue Wahoos broadcaster Chris Garagiola, analyzing JJ Bleday, Max Meyer and many other Marlins prospects.
