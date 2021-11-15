Another special guest joins us on ETS! Quint Studer, owner of the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the newly rebranded High-A Beloit Sky Carp, speaks to Ely Sussman about Monday’s big reveal. This episode covers JJ Bleday being named MVP of the Fall Stars Game (1:45) and upcoming Marlins 40-man roster decisions (13:30) before diving into the interview with Studer (17:00).

Enjoy Episode 42!

ExoGun DreamPro Massager $152

$599

75% off Treat yourself with the percussion therapy device trusted by pros worldwide. Use discount code FISHSTRIPES for a 10% OFF sitewide discount! The most powerful and versatile handheld percussion massage device for high impact recovery and low impact deep tissue massage. $152 at Exogun

“Sky carp” is a slang term for a goose that doesn’t migrate in the winter. As Studer explains on the pod, that’s apropos for Beloit, which has historically lost much of its talent to the allure of larger markets. Even the team itself was on the verge of having its Minor League Baseball affiliation stripped when MiLB contracted from 160 to 120 teams. Studer’s efforts to secure private funding for a new facility—ABC Supply Stadium opened on August 3—spared them from that fate.

The Sky Carp’s color scheme features hunter orange, black, dark gray and light blue, awfully similar to what the parent club has been using since their own rebrand three years ago.

Grid View















The new brand was unveiled to the public Monday afternoon (livestreamed here). Sky Carp merch is already on sale.

We are Sky Carp



We are #HereToStay



Read our story: https://t.co/sF4ZUYnngd pic.twitter.com/xjBcBHdqnl — Beloit Sky Carp (@BeloitSnappers) November 15, 2021

Marlins prospects who played for Beloit in 2021 included Will Banfield, Griffin Conine, Dax Fulton, Troy Johnston, Zach McCambley, Kameron Misner, Kyle Nicolas, Eury Pérez, Connor Scott and Antonio Velez. Fulton, Pérez and Víctor Mesa Jr. are among those projected to be on the Sky Carp’s inaugural Opening Day roster (season opener scheduled for April 8, 2022).

Follow Quint (@quint_studer), Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) and Ely (@RealEly) on Twitter, and subscribe to The Busy Leader’s Podcast. Complete Marlins coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.