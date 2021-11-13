In a 11-year span from 2003 to 2013, the Florida/Miami Marlins had four players win National League Rookie of the Year. The lone infielder to do so took home that honor on this day 15 years ago.

On Nov. 13, 2006—to the surprise of no one—shortstop Hanley Ramírez was named the National League’s Rookie of the Year. Ramírez joined Dontrelle Willis, who had won the award three years prior, as the only members of the Florida Marlins ever to receive that distinction.

Ramírez was not an All-Star as a rookie in 2006, but hit .292 with 17 home runs, 59 RBIs and 51 stolen bases. Ramírez ranked in the top 10 in the National League in both doubles and steals.

As a team, the 2006 season was expected to be a rebuilding year for the Florida Marlins. With first-year manager Joe Girardi at the helm, Florida became the first and still only team to go from 20 games below .500 and get back to even on the season. A rough finish however, left the Marlins with a record of 78-84.

As for Ramírez, he would spend seven seasons with the club, finishing with a career average of .300 to go with 148 homers, 482 RBIs and 230 stolen bases. Ramírez was a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and a batting champion during his tenure in South Florida.

Ramírez is still the club’s all-time leader in offensive wins above replacement. He ranks in the top five in team history in hits, runs, doubles, triples, home runs, stolen bases, RBIs and total bases.

Outfielder Chris Coghlan (2008) and pitcher José Fernández (2013) have since earned the honor for the Marlins. On this day 15 years ago, Ramírez became just the second player in club history to win NL Rookie of the Year.