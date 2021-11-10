Ely Sussman and Louis Addeo-Weiss conclude their “Marlins Offseason Shopping” series. Here in Aisle 5, you’ll find the best of the best: Carlos Correa, José Ramírez, Bryan Reynolds, Willson Contreras, Byron Buxton and Starling Marte, among others.

Enjoy Episode 141!

Browse through all the position players and pitchers who qualified for Aisle 5 and let us know if there’s anybody we didn’t mention on the show who catches your attention.

