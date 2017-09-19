Marlins remind us what they are capable of, pulverize the Mets

Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat: Yes, this was a September game with two teams out of it and a guy on the mound in Matt Harvey who has frankly been dreadful since returning from the disabled list shy of a month ago.

You can say to yourself “Where was all of this offense the past couple of weeks,” but HG Wells isn’t stepping out from behind that door to conjure us up a time machine, so take it for what it is: The Marlins offense did what they were supposed to do in this situation. Lest you think it was just the Fish feasting on poor Harvey, the Marlins also tagged the Mets bullpen for six runs.

13 runs on 19 hits. Every Marlins hitter that started the game had at least one hit, all but Tomas Telis and Brian Anderson had more than one (and Anderson logged his first major league triple with that one hit). Timeless Ichiro! had two hits, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna had four hits apiece, and Giancarlo Stanton checked in with an Augustian night: Four runs driven in off of a double and a three run jack, bringing his total to 55 for the year, which happens to be the most in either league since Ryan Howard’s 58 in 2006.

Dan Straily was respectable if not spectacular for five innings, offering up three hits (and four walks), giving up a single run and punching out eight. Dustin McGowan (one inning) and Vance Worley (three innings) would finish up the night. They did their jobs.

There have been plenty of negative thoughts and words associated with the Marlins as of late, so it was great to see the team return to Miami and put on the show that the city deserved.

Seth Lugo vs Odrisamer Despaigne in game two tomorrow, 7:10 start.

King Fish: Giancarlo Stanton (.191)

Flounder: Matt Harvey (-.361)

Play of the game: Stanton three-run shot in the fourth (.147)