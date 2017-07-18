Fish Farm Report: July 17th

Transactions

New Orleans activated LHP Kelvin Marte from the seven-day DL.

LHP Sean Guenther was promoted from the GCL Marlins to the Batavia Muckdogs.

RHP Taylor Braley was assigned to the GCL Marlins.

Triple-A

Pacific Coast League

New Orleans Baby Cakes 1, Round Rock Express 10

The Round Rock Express (42-53) blistered the Baby Cakes (38-57) by a 10-1 final score with 8,199 in attendance at Dell Diamond. Scott Copeland gave up all 10 runs, all earned, in just four innings of work. He earned a minus-5 GameScore, allowing 11 hits and a walk while striking out three.

Kelvin Marte struck out two in two scoreless innings, and Brandon Cunniff struck out three in two scoreless innings.

The Baby Cakes scored first, on a Moises Sierra RBI-single in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. The honeymoon was almost immediately over, as the Express erupted for three runs in the second, four in the third, and three in the fourth for a 10-1 lead that would hold through nine innings.

The Express outhit the Baby Cakes by a 16-to-7 count. Tomas Telis hit a single and a double, and Sierra added a second single to his total to bring his average back up to .300.

Elsewhere in the PCL

Memphis Redbirds 5, Oklahoma City Dodgers 3

Iowa Cubs 1, Nashville Sounds 0

Double-A

Southern League

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 9, Chattanooga Lookouts 6

The Lookouts (61-34) were finally bested by the Jumbo Shrimp (42-53) in the fifth game of their five-game series. The Shrimp successfully attempted to avoid getting swept on the road in front of 2,622 at AT&T Field.

Omar Bencomo earned no-decision in his start, allowing six earned runs on six hits and three walks in four innings, striking out five. Joe Gunkel (3-6, 5.48) earned the win, allowing a hit and a walk in two innings. Tayron Guerrero threw 1 2⁄ 3 perfect innings, striking out two, and Clayton Mortensen earned his fourth save of the season, allowing only a walk and striking one out in 1 1⁄ 3 frames.

Chattanooga made sure that Jacksonville's effort was mostly uphill, jumping out to a 6-0 lead by the time the third inning opened. The Shrimp score a run in the fourth on a Taylor Ard RBI-groundout, then shook loose with a five-run fifth to tie the score at six. They scored two on an Austin Dean double, one on a Dustin Geiger double, one on a David Vidal single, and one on an Ard single.

The Shrimp took the lead for good in the sixth, on a Geiger three-RBI-double to set the 9-6 final score. Jacksonville outhit the Lookouts, 16-to-7, led by two singles and a double from Braxton Lee, from Rodrigo Vigil, and from Dean. Geiger, of course, finished with four RBI on two doubles, and Vidal added a double to his single.

Elsewhere in the SL

Tennessee Smokies 3, Mobile BayBears 2

Montgomery Biscuits 8, Jackson Generals 7

Biloxi Shuckers 8, Birmingham Barons 2

Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5, Mississippi Braves 2

High-A

Florida State League

Jupiter Hammerheads 1, Charlotte Stone Crabs 0

Mason Davis tripled then scored on a Miguel Rojas single in the first inning, then Scott Squier held the lead with eight masterful shutout innings in front of 312 at Roger Dean Stadium.

Squier (3-6, 3.71) held the StoneCrabs (42-48) to just three hits with five strikeouts, walking zero for an 87 GameScore as the Hammerheads (46-46) again climbed back to the .500 mark. Felipe Gonzalez pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save, whiffing one.

Jupiter collected a total of seven hits to just three for Charlotte. Rojas led the Hammerheads with two singles, Colby Lusignan hit a double, and Gunner Pollman hit a double and gunned down David Olmedo-Barrera attempting to steal second in the eighth inning.

Elsewhere in the FSL

St. Lucie Mets 7, Fort Myers Miracle 3

Bradenton Marauders 7, Dunedin Blue Jays 5

Tampa Yankees 3, Florida Fire Frogs 2

Palm Beach Cardinals vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers (cancelled, wet grounds)

Clearwater Threshers vs. Daytona Tortugas (postponed, rain)

Single-A

South Atlantic League

Greensboro Grasshoppers 0, West Virginia Power 4

The Grasshoppers (49-42) dropped a 4-0 decision to the power (40-50) with 2,424 in Appalachian Power Park on Monday night.

Dylan Lee (4-10, 4.82) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and zero walks in six innings, striking out four, finishing with a 51 GameScore, and a “quality start.” Jared Lakind pitched two innings, giving up a run on three hits.

Despite getting shut out, Greensboro were only outhit by the Power, 10-to-8. Justin Twine hit a single and a double, Jarrett Rindfleisch hit two singles, and Aaron Knapp and James Nelson each collected a double.

Elsewhere in the SAL

Lakewood BlueClaws 1, Charleston RiverDogs 0 (no-hitter)

Greenville Drive 3, Hickory Crawdads 1

Asheville Tourists 12, Augusta GreenJackets 3

Hagerstown Suns 8, Lexington Legends 6

Columbia Fireflies 2, Kannapolis Intimidators 1

Delmarva Shorebirds 1, Rome Braves 0

Short-A

New York-Penn League

Batavia Muckdogs 5, Mahoning Valley Scrappers 11

The Scrappers (16-11) defeated the Muckdogs (10-16) mostly on the strength of a seven-run seventh inning, earning an 11-5 win with 3,102 home fans cheering on at Eastwood Field.

Alejandro Mateo earned no-decision in his start, allowing two earned runs in six innings. He struck out seven and allowed as many hits. Josh Alberius (1-1, 12.79) allowed seven earned runs in just 2⁄ 3 of an inning, on six hits and a walk. Tyler Frohwirth surrendered two more in 1 1⁄ 3 innings of relief.

The Scrappers outhit the Muckdogs 17-to-12. Samuel Castro led Batavia with two singles and a double, Thomas Jones had a triple and a single, and Jhonny Santos hit two singles in the losing effort.

Elsewhere in the NYPL

Lowell Spinners 2, Aberdeen Ironbirds 0 (7)

Aberdeen Ironbirds 7, Lowell Spinners 2 (7)

Connecticut Tigers 1, Tri-City ValleyCats 0 (suspended, rain, 1)

Staten Island Yankees 5, Brooklyn Cyclones 3

Hudson Valley Renegades 6, Vermont Lake Monsters 5

West Virginia Black Bears 4, Auburn Doubledays 2

State College Spikes vs. Williamsport Crosscutters (ppd, rain)

Rookie

Gulf Coast League

GCL Marlins 1, GCL Astros 10

The Marlins (8-11) dropped a 10-1 contest to the Astros (10-9) in a rain-shortened, seven-inning game at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Astros first baseman Jose Benjamin hit for the cycle, collecting six RBI along the way.

Dakota Bennett (0-1, 9.00) took the loss after allowing one earned run on two hits in one inning, striking out two. Miguel De Los Santos surrendered five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks, striking out five in four innings. Karl Craigie allowed four earned runs in one inning, on five hits.

Cameron Baranek hit two singles, and Isaac Galloway hit one for the Marlins total offensive output for the day. Ronal Reynoso added a walk.

Elsewhere in the GCL

Nationals 13, Mets 8

Blue Jays 10, Tigers East 3 (8)

Mets 1, Nationals 0 (suspended, rain, 1)

Yankees East 6, Phillies 5

Tigers West 7, Pirates 4

Rays vs. Twins (suspended, lightning)

Red Sox 12, Orioles 3

Yankees West 7, Braves 3

Tigers East vs. Blue Jays (ppd, rain)

Dominican Summer League

DSL Marlins 2, DSL Dodgers1 7

The DSL Marlins (19-17) lost their fourth game in a row on Monday, dropping a 7-2 rain-shortened, five-inning affair to the DSL Dodgers1 (23-13).

The Marlins committed five errors and collected only one hit on the day, a Miguel Pena single. Omar Lebron, Daniel Paulino, and Jorge Caballero each drew walks, and Paulino stole a base.

Yeremin Lara (1-1, 4.26) lost in 2⁄ 3 of an inning, on two hits and three walks for two runs.

Elsewhere in the DSL

Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0

Brewers 3, Cubs2 0

D-backs2 5, Mets2 4

Dodgers2 7, Cubs1 3

Indians/Brewers 8, Pirates 7

Mets1 6, Angels 0

Orioles 2, Giants 1 (suspended, rain, 4)

D-backs1 8, Padres 1

Phillies Red 7, Cardinals 5

Rangers1 6, Indians 4

Astros Blue 3, Rays1 0 (7)

Red Sox 6, Braves 1

Rockies 17, Twins 10

Rojos 8, Rangers2 6 (10)

Athletics 5, Royals 2

Phillies White 7, Tigers 1

Reds 8, White Sox 3

Nationals 11, Yankees 9

Astros Orange vs. Rays2 (ppd, rain)

Marlins’ Minor Leaguers of the Day

Pitching:

Scott Squier earned an 87 GameScore with eight shutout innings against the Stone Crabs. He struck out five, walked zero, and allowed just three hits in Jupiter’s 1-0 victory.

Hitting:

Dustin Geiger collected four RBI on two doubles in Jacksonville’s 9-6 win over the Lookouts.

Fish Stripes Top 30 Prospect Watch (dynamic tracker)

#1 James Nelson @WoahitsNelly went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts, and is hitting .317 batting third with the Grasshoppers.

#2 Brian Anderson @AndersonBrian01 went 1-for-4 with a strikeout and has hit in all three of his games at the triple-A level. He’s at .444 batting fifth for the Cakes.

#3 Braxton Lee @Brax_Lee went 3-for-6 with a double and two runs leading off and batting .328 for the Jumbo Shrimp.

#4 Dillon Peters @dillypickz

#5 Trevor Richards @trvrchrds

#6 Drew Steckenrider @asteckenrider20 earned his first major league victory with the Marlins, pitching a perfect 10th inning prior to Dee Gordon’s walkoff.

#7 Jeff Brigham @Jbrigs34

#8 Trevor Rogers @T_Raw1691

#9 Brian Miller @B_Millz05

#10 Ben Meyer @BenMeyer28

#11 Mike Kickham@MikeKickham4

#12 Michael King

#13 Boo Vazquez went 0-for-2 with a walk. He batted cleanup and dropped to .344 since joining the Hammerheads.

#14 John Norwood @Norwood_10 went 1-for-1 with four walks and three runs scored. He’s hitting .280 batting third for the Shrimp.

#15 Cameron Baranek @CameronB25 went 2-for-3 with a run and a whiff, and is hitting .308 with GCL. He batted second yesterday.

#16 Tayron Guerrero @TyronGuerrero7 threw 1 2⁄ 3 perfect innings for the Shrimp, striking out two. He earned his fourth hold of the season and dropped his ERA to 3.38.

#17 Austin Dean @AustinDean_3 went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored and is hitting .316 batting second with Jacksonville.

#18 Braxton Garrett @braxgarrett

#19 Cody Poteet @PoTweet_34

#20 Shao-pin Ho

#21 Alex Jones

#22 Chris O’Grady @COGrady38

#23 Elliott Barzilli @barzilli16 went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts with GCL. He batted seventh in yesterday’s game.

#24 Brian Schales @BrianSchales

#25 Corey Bird led off for the Grasshoppers and went 1-for-5 with a strikeout, and dropped to .300 for the season.

#26 Demetrius Sims @_D1Sims

#27 Riley Mahan @RizzMahan

#28 Joseph Dunand @joedunand

#29 Ethan Clark @ethanclark22

#30 Ryan Lillie @LillieRyan27

Later

10:30AM - DSL Dodgers (23-13) at DSL Marlins (19-17)

Noon - GCL Marlins (8-11) at GCL Nationals (12-5)

6:30PM - Jupiter Hammerheads (46-46) at St. Lucie Mets (42-50); James Buckelew (1-2, 1.72)

7:05PM - Batavia Muckdogs (10-16) at Mahoning Valley Scrappers (16-11); Ryan Lillie (0-0, 0.00)

8:05PM - New Orleans Baby Cakes (38-57) at Round Rock Express (42-53); pitcher TBD.

Birthdays

Miami Marlins super-utility-man Derek Dietrich turns 28 today. Selected in the third round of the 2007 draft by the Houston Astros, then again in the second round of the 2010 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay traded him to the Marlins on December 5th, 2012 for Yunel Escobar. He’s hit 35 homers with 128 RBI for the Marlins over parts of five seasons with the parent club, slashing .249/.336/.413.

