Cody Bellinger hits for cycle; Marlins fall to Dodgers 7-1

The Marlins are just the latest victim of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat down on the Marlins by a score of 7-1. The Dodgers have won eight straight, and they’ve won 28 of their last 32 games.

Dodgers’ rookie sensation Cody Bellinger hit for the cycle, becoming only the second player to hit for the cycle against the Marlins. Bellinger became the first Dodgers rookie to ever hit for the cycle.

Los Angeles blew the game open in the third inning, when Bellinger and Yasmani Grandal both blasted home runs to give the Dodgers a 5-0 advantage. Los Angeles continued their onslaught when Bellinger doubled home Justin Turner in the 4th, which gave the Dodgers a 6-0 lead. LA scored seven runs before the Marlins finally got on the board. J.T. Riddle ended the shutout when he singled home Justin Bour, but the Marlins were still losing by six runs.

The Dodgers moved to 63-29, which is the best record in baseball. All-Star Alex Wood continued his domination on Saturday, as he allowed zero runs and three hits in six innings pitched. Jose Urena allowed five runs and seven hits, and he only lasted three innings in what was his shortest start of the season.

The Marlins bullpen was decent, as they let in two runs, while also striking out seven.

Tempers flared in the first inning, when Urena threw a pitch that nearly hit Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig. Puig nearly charged the mound, but Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto stepped in front of Puig, and the confrontation ended after some yelling. Puig homered twice in the Dodgers 6-4 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Miami has lost its first two games since coming back from the All-Star break, and they are now seven games below .500. The Marlins are 12.5 games back of the Nationals for first place in the NL East.

Miami will look to salvage this series by winning the series finale tomorrow afternoon. Rich Hill will pitch for the Dodgers, while no starter has been named for the Marlins. However, it appears that Tom Koehler is likely to take the mound for the Marlins.

Kingfish: Cody Bellinger (0.27)

Flounder: Jose Urena (-0.30)

Play of the game: Cody Bellinger homered, Chris Taylor scored (.203)