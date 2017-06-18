Ozuna Homers, Marlins Fall to Braves 5-4

The Miami Marlins lost its second consecutive game in walk-off fashion against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

This was the second day in a row that the Miami bullpen blew a lead in the latter innings only to have Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips hit the game-winning dagger to win the game for Atlanta.

After six innings of shutout baseball for both teams, the Marlins took its first lead of the game on a Justin Bour single to center that scored Dee Gordon and Christian Yelich. Bour has continued to put the ball in play at an alarmingly high rate -- even after coming off the disabled list -- going 4-8 with one home run and four RBI’s, including Sunday’s 2-4 and two RBI performance, in the three-game series against Atlanta.

Jose Urena pitched a gem allowing just one hit through six innings before Kurt Suzuki hit a leadoff single in the seventh. Suzuki’s base hit was followed by a Dansby Swanson single to right that advanced Suzuki to third and Urena’s day was done.

David Phelps relieved the young pitcher but was not able to keep Atlanta off the scoreboard. He allowed a sacrifice fly to Rio Ruiz -- scoring Suzuki to cut the Fish lead to 2-1 -- and then a Johan Camargo RBI-single that scored Swanson, tying the game 2-2. After allowing another single to Ender Inciarte and walking Brandon Phillips to load the bases, Nick Wittgren relieved Phelps in an attempt to get out of the inning. Wittgren was unable to do so, as the Braves seventh inning onslaught continued with a Nick Markakis single that scored Camargo and Inciarte to give the Braves a 4-2 lead.

Wittgren retired Matt Kemp before Phillips was caught stealing to end the inning, but the damage was done.

Christian Yelich leadoff the eighth inning with a walk, which gave Marcell Ozuna a chance to tie the game -- and he delivered. Ozuna smashed a Jose Ramirez fastball over the wall, tying the game 4-4. He had gone hitless in the series up until the two-run home run, giving him 18 on the season.

Drew Steckenrider was given the go-ahead to pitch the ninth inning for Miami -- which was just his fourth appearance of the season -- and seemed he might get through the inning unscathed after retiring Lane Adams to lead off the ninth. He then allowed Camargo to record his second single of the game followed another base hit by Inciarte to put runners on the corners for Phillips.

The veteran second baseman took advantage of the Marlins rookie and blasted a single up the middle to give the Braves its second consecutive walk-off victory in as many days.

Miami (30-37) begins a 10-game homestand on Monday against the Washington Nationals, before hosting the world champion Chicago Cubs next weekend. Edinson Volquez will take the mound for the Marlins as he looks to get back on track after a poor performance versus the Oakland Athletics his last time out. Tanner Roark, who has also struggled thus far in 2017, will oppose Volquez.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.