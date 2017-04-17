Marlins Morning News: Riddle’s walk-off secures series win

Marlins News

After a fluke first career hit on Wednesday, J.T. Riddle showed that he can hang with big league pitchers yesterday afternoon as he crushed a walk-off, two run homer to give Miami the four game series win over the Mets. Had the Marlins continued like they started, and made franchise history in the process, Riddle’s late-game heroics would not have been necessary.

Marcell Ozuna had another great game yesterday, collecting three hits and an RBI, while also unleashing his inner “Rally Cat” by scaling the outfield wall to make a remarkable catch in the fifth inning.

It is no secret that the Marlins play in a talented division, but they have to do better this season at beating their closest rivals if they want to have a chance of making playoffs.

Martín Prado has progressed well since sustaining a hamstring strain at the World Baseball Classic, and after a successful rehab assignment, he could be back with the team in the next few days.

Ichiro! will face his former team the Seattle Mariners for the first time as a Marlin as Miami starts a three game series at Safeco Field for the first time since 2011 tonight.

Around the League

Brian Dozier hit the first inside-the-park home run of the season yesterday, but it was not enough for the Twins to beat the White Sox.

The Royals are starting to find their feet after completing a sweep of the Angels behind a 1-0, walk-off victory.

Matt Holliday was sidelined again for the Yankees last night as he continues to suffer from lower back stiffness.

Hanley Ramirez was forced out of Boston’s 7-5 win over Tampa Bay with hamstring issues yesterday, but the injury may not keep him out for too long.

Four home runs sailed from Orioles rookie Trey Mancini’s bat in Toronto yesterday, but he only hit two of them.

The Easter Bunny vs Teddy Roosevelt; it could only happen at Nationals Park!