Marcell Ozuna wins 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Award

On a day when the baseball world obviously isn’t in the mood to celebrate, let’s tip our caps to Marcell Ozuna on winning a 2017 Gold Glove Award for his work in left field. Cincinnati’s Adam Duvall and Colorado’s Gerardo Parra were the other National League finalists at the position.

Ozuna led all NL left fielders in defensive innings (1,335) and tied a career high with 10 assists. He becomes the third current Marlins player to earn this prestigious hardware, joining Christian Yelich (2014) and Dee Gordon (2015).

Prior to 2017, Ozuna had spent the vast majority of his major league career in center field. Yelich swapped roles with him in spring training.

Like Ozuna, Gordon (second base) and Giancarlo Stanton (right field) were Gold Glove finalists this year. Unfortunately, they lost out to DJ LeMahieu and Jason Heyward, respectively.

Captured in a series of GIFs, here’s just a glimpse of the defensive prowess that made Gordon, Ozuna and Stanton among the best at their positions: