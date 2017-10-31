Marlins morning news: Another new front office face

Marlins News

Dan Greenlee, who worked under the direction of Gary Denbo for the New York Yankees for the past couple of seasons as a player development analyst, has now been hired as Director of Player Personnel for the Marlins as they continue to alter their front office lineup.

According to reports, the Marlins have a clear idea of how they will try to cut payroll for the upcoming season, and it involves trading Giancarlo Stanton, Martin Prado, and Dee Gordon. The future of the franchise will depend on whether Miami decides to go after the best prospects (and eat some of the hefty contracts) or just dump salaries.

Braxton Lee will represent the Marlins in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game this Saturday after hitting .333 so far for the Salt River Rafters.

Jeffrey Loria is suing the private jet company that was hired to take the team to away games until the end of 2018.

Around the League

This World Series has been one of the best in recent memory, and narrowing it down to only ten defining moments was a difficult task.

To move into the conversation for best World Series ever, the Astros and Dodgers will have top these classic game sixes.

Game six of the 2017 Fall Classic is at 8:00pm tonight, but do not worry about missing it, there will be a game seven.

The Phillies have appointed Gabe Kapler as the manager to lead their rebuilding roster back to prominence.

Big money bets are being placed on the Astros to win game six and close out the World Series.

Scottsdale police have said that Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell appeared drunk when he was arrested for pointing a gun at a food delivery driver over the weekend.