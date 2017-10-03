Quick 2017 MLB Playoff Predictions

Ed. Note: These were supposed to be wrapped up inside a larger “who to root for” article, but life intrudes into the blogging biz sometimes so I decided to get these out and come back to the larger piece tomorrow, by which time the field will have shrunk by one. Feel free to come back and let us know how wrong some of us were! - TB
AL Wild Card:
Minnesota Twins - Jesse Nieves, Michael Stephenson
New York Yankees - Thomas Bennett, Ely Sussman, Daniel Smith, Mitch Custer, Dylan Goldman, Seth Guttman
NL Wild Card:
Colorado Rockies - Ely
Arizona Diamondbacks - Thomas, Daniel, Mitch, Dylan, Jesse, Michael, Seth
ALDS #1:
Houston Astros - Unanimous
Boston Red Sox - Nope
ALDS #2:
Minnesota Twins - Nuh-uh
New York Yankees - Ely
Cleveland Indians - Thomas, Daniel, Mitch, Dylan, Jesse, Michael, Seth
NLDS #1:
Washington Nationals - Ely, Mitch, Dylan, Jesse
Chicago Cubs - Thomas, Daniel, Michael, Seth
NLDS #2:
Colorado Rockies - Sorry
Arizona Diamondbacks - Dylan
Los Angeles Dodgers - Thomas, Ely, Daniel, Mitch, Jesse, Michael, Seth
ALCS:
New York Yankees - Unfortunately not
Houston Astros - Daniel, Jesse
Cleveland Indians - Thomas, Ely, Mitch, Dylan, Michael, Seth
NLCS:
Arizona Diamondbacks: Not at this juncture
Washington Nationals: Ely, Dylan
Chicago Cubs: Michael
Los Angeles Dodgers: Thomas, Daniel, Mitch, Jesse, Seth
World Series:
Cleveland Indians over Los Angeles Dodgers: Thomas
Washington Nationals over Houston Astros: Ely
Los Angeles Dodgers over Houston Astros: Daniel, Seth
Los Angeles Dodgers over Cleveland Indians: Mitch
Cleveland Indians over Washington Nationals: Dylan
Houston Astros over Los Angeles Dodgers: Jesse
Cleveland Indians over Chicago Cubs: Michael
World Series MVP:
Thomas, Michael: Corey Kluber
Ely: Ryan Zimmerman
Daniel: Yu Darvish
Mitch, Seth: Clayton Kershaw
Dylan: Francisco Lindor
Jesse: Cody Bellinger
Well...who ya got?
