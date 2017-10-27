Marlins morning news: Three Gold Glove finalists

Marlins News

After Miami led the league (and set a franchise record) in fewest errors committed in 2017, Marlins stalwarts Dee Gordon, Marcell Ozuna, and Giancarlo Stanton have all been named finalists for the Gold Glove award at their respective positions.

Neither outfield/baserunning coach Lorenzo Bundy or bullpen coordinator Jeff Urgelles will retain their roles heading into the new season, although the rest of the coaching staff is expected to remain largely intact (unless Joe Girardi is interested in a Marlins reunion). Another employee that appears to be out of the door is Mr. Marlin, Jeff Conine, who has declined Derek Jeter's offer to take on a reduced role for less money.

Derek Dietrich has filled a super-utility role for the Marlins over the past few seasons, and he will be a very important piece for the team moving forward due to his impact, both in the field and at the plate, and his cheap salary.

Stanton may have professed his childhood love for the Dodgers to Jimmy Kimmel the other night, but it is the Giants who currently look like a more likely trade destination.

Around the League

The Yankees have let manager Joe Girardi's contract expire even after he led the 'baby bombers’ to the ALCS this season. If he does not want any time off, there may be room for him down in Miami, in some capacity.

While Yu Darvish has been exceptional over his last five starts in 2017, the Astros have faced him a lot over the past few years, and that might give them an advantage.

This year's World Series is full of stars, but which one of them was rated most highly as a prospect?

The Cubs fired three coaches yesterday and replaced two of them with former Red Sox employees.

The Cardinals have poached Mike Maddux away from the Nationals to become their new pitching coach after he guided Washington to the second-best starter ERA in baseball during his tenure in D.C.

There have already been 11 home runs in the first two games of the Fall Classic, but is it due to pitchers making mistakes or hitters just being dialed in?