Marlins morning news: Focus is on 2018

Marlins News

Everything from front office staff, to major league players and prospects are being examined by the new owners, and with the payroll target reportedly at $90 million for 2018, a lot of roster moves will have to be made to make this team sustainable for the long-run. The question on everybody's lips is whether Giancarlo Stanton and his huge contract will still be with the Marlins come Opening Day.

It is unlikely that Derek Jeter and Co. will need help to evaluate the current roster but, if they did, this would prove to be a handy guide.

Stanton hit 59 home runs, Dee Gordon had 200 hits and stole 60 bases, and Marcell Ozuna drove in 124 runs, but which equally impressive Marlins achievement did you overlook?

It was implied in the introductory press conference that the new owners wanted to shed payroll, but the reported $90 million target is not as drastic as many predicted.

After the hiring of Gary Denbo to run scouting and player development, more employees have been cut from that department, although many of them had expiring contracts.

Around the League

The Marlins had a shot at signing Kenley Jansen last winter, and now he is dominating the playoffs with the Dodgers.

One swing of the bat, and a nice grab, allowed Aaron Judge to redeem himself after an underwhelming stretch over the last two weeks last night as the Yankees went on to cruise past the Astros in game three of the ALCS.

Tip: do not Tweet at Cubs manager Joe Maddon, he will just ignore it.

Dave Roberts has the approval of legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda as LA is now just two wins away from returning to the World Series for the first time since winning it all in 1988.

The 2016 Cubs championship ring that was due to be put up for auction has been withdrawn at the request of the team.

The Red Sox have interviewed Astros bench coach Alex Cora for their managerial vacancy.