Good Guy Giancarlo Donates to Charity

Giancarlo Stanton, your friendly neighborhood baseball destroyer, is taking some time this off season to give back to a cause that is near and dear to him. On Wednesday, it was announced that Stanton would be donating $72,500 to the All-Star Smiles Organization. After helping create the organization in 2014, they have provided free preventative dental services and education to approximately 1,000 children in the Miami area.

The story of Stanton’s involvement in the foundation goes back to one of the scariest events in Miami Marlins history. Before this season, 2014 was arguably Stanton’s best season where in 145 games Stanton hit .288/.395/.555, 37 home runs, 105 RBI, and a .950 OPS. He was named an All-Star, awarded a Silver Slugger, and was second place in MVP votes behind winner Clayton Kershaw. However, the end of his season was so abrupt and painful that it stands out just as much as his accolades. After being hit in the face by a fastball courtesy of Mike Fiers of the Brewers in September, Stanton required several intense dental reconstructive procedures. After being carted off the field, he would go on to miss the remaining two weeks of the season. It left many baseball fans wondering if he would ever be the same behind the plate.

While being treated by Spodak Dental Group, Stanton decided to partner with founder Dr. Craig Spodak to found the All-Star Smiles Organization. Stanton mentioned the organization during his speech at this year’s All-Star Game’s ceremony to celebrate the refurbishment of the baseball field at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Kendall club.